Joe Biden Supports Israel Against Hamas | Israel Attacks Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

The largest hospital in Gaza was overrun by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) yesterday, with US President Joe Biden resting his full support behind the incursion. Biden claims that Hamas committed the first war crime by making the hospital a command center for its military operations. President Biden declined to provide any detail about the evidence or intelligence that he had, but he said that he was absolutely confident that what U.S. and Israeli officials have described as a command center around and underneath the hospital was true.

