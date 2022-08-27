Journalists’ housing sites: Andole MLA thanks former CJI NV Ramana

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Press Academy Chairman Alla Narayana thanking outgoing Chief Justice of Suprem Court Justice NV Ramana in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran called on the former Chief Justice of Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana in New Delhi on Saturday along with the Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and other Journalist union leaders to thank him for clearing the case filed against the Journalist Housing Society.

Kranthi Kiran said that the verdict will permit the State government to provide housing to all the eligible journalists in Telangana State. Journalist union leaders Maruthi Sagar, Krishna, Vijaya Bhaskar, Venkatesh, Arun and Raju were present.

