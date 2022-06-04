Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Two more apprehended in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two more suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case, both juveniles in conflict with law, were apprehended by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday.

According to West Zone DCP Joel Davis, after the arrest of Saduddin Malik on Friday, the two juveniles in conflict with law were apprehended on Saturday. They were being produced before the Juvenile Court for their safe custody.

So far, out of the five suspects, three were apprehended. Of the total five, three were juveniles. Efforts were on to nab the remaining two suspects, the DCP said.

On the complaint of the girl’s father, a police case was registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The suspect Saduddin Malik was arrested by the police. Out of the five people identified, three are minors,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told media persons.

The DCP said police have identified five culprits as per CCTV footage and the statement of the victim.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

Ruling TRS Working President and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday requested the state’s Home Minister, Director General of Police (DGP) and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to take “immediate and stern action” in the gang rape of the teenage girl.

