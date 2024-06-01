Hyderabad police seize cocaine worth Rs. 6.70 lakh from Nigerian suspect

Acting on information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Filmnagar police caught Okaro Cosmos Ramsey alias Andy, (38) a resident of Shaikpet and native of Nigeria.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police caught a Nigerian national who was allegedly possessing cocaine and seized 16 grams of the contraband worth Rs. 6.70 lakh from him.

Okara came to India on a business visa and settled in Hyderabad. He was into cloth export business and since 2016 started dealing in drugs and supplying to local contacts in Hyderabad.

“Okara was purchasing cocaine from his friend Obasi, also a Nigerian and selling it to his contacts. He was using encrypted apps to communicate with the customers,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.