Junior artist allegedly gets cheated and raped approaches SR Nagar police

According to the police, the 29-year-old woman from Borabanda, who is five months pregnant now, became friends with the suspect Rohith Khan (26), about two years ago. They got close and he proposed to her.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: A junior artist and YouTuber approached the SR Nagar police alleging she was cheated and raped by a man who had promised to marry her.

She accepted and they met on several occasions. He sexually exploited her after promising to marry her, she alleged.

Recently, when she raised the issue of marriage, Rohith started abusing and avoiding her, apart from refusing to marry her and threatening her.

Based on her complaint, the SR Nagar police booked a case of rape, criminal intimidation, cheating and other offences and started investigating.