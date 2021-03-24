Junior Kabaddi Nationals: Goa girls beat Karnataka

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Goa defeated Karnataka 31-29 in the girls league match in the 47th junior National kabaddi championship in Suryapet on Wednesday.

Results (league phase):

Boys: Maharashtra bt Tamil Nadu 38-20, Haryana bt Jharkhand 51-26, TN bt Chhattisgarh 62-23, Goa bt J&K 48-23, Jharkhand bt Odisha 45-30.

Girls: Haryana bt Chhattisgarh 53-21, SAI bt Bihar 62-22, Maharashtra bt Punjab 38-30, Goa bt Karnataka 31-29, Bengal bt Delhi 29-24, HP drew Rajasthan 41-41.

