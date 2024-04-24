Sharp rise in malpractice cases during Intermediate examinations

Hyderabad: Students involved in malpractice have more than doubled during the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2024.

A staggering 170 malpractice cases were booked during the examinations that were conducted from February 28 to March 19 as against 69 in IPE-2023.

This new figure, according to official sources, has been the highest number in the last couple of years.

This time, 120 alone cases booked were on the second year students with 101 in regular general, 10 general private and nine regular vocational streams. Similarly, 50 cases including 48 in general stream and two in vocational stream were booked on the first year students.

Malpractice cases were booked against students who carried chits besides copying from it. Cases were also registered on students who tore the answer sheet booklet during the examination.

Of the total malpractice cases, 149 candidates have been permitted to appear for the forthcoming intermediate public advanced supplementary examination and remaining were asked to appear for supplementary exams to be held next year.

This decision, according to official sources, has been taken by the TS BIE as per the recommendations of the malpractice committee comprising of 18 principals.