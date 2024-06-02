Jupally claims Congress party’s moral victory in Mahabubnagar MLC

In the last elections, the BRS had secured 920 votes, Congress had bagged 350 votes and BJP polled 100 votes. In the current by poll, the BRS secured 763 votes and Congress bagged 662 votes, registering an increase of nearly 300 votes, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 11:40 PM

File photo of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said though Congress lost in the Mahabubnagar MLC by poll to BRS, it was a moral victory for the party considering the number of votes polled in favour of the Congress.

“Technically BRS won the Mahabubnagar MLC by-poll but it is Congress party’s moral victory as people are favouring our party,” Jupally Krishna Rao said while speaking to media persons here on Sunday.

After the 2018 elections, the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had poached the Congress MLAs in a bid to wipe out Congress. If the Congress indulges in similar politics, the BRS would lose its significance in the State, the Minister said.

Exuding confidence that Congress would bag maximum seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, the Minister said in 48 hours things would get cleared and so would BRS party’s claims. Mahabubnagar MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy said the BRS would confine to third place in the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

“A drowning person will be happy to cling onto a blade of grass,” Srinivas Reddy said regarding BRS party’s win in Mahabubnagar MLC by poll elections. Regarding the Telangana martyrs family members’ issue, the Mahabubnagar MLA said due to election code being in force, the State government could not felicitate them. Once the code was lifted, the government would invite and felicitate them, he added.