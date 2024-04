Justice Ghose to visit KLIS barrages on April 24

Justice Ghose will visit the three barrages of the project from April 24 to 27 and interact with the officials of the project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose-led judicial commission tasked with the probe into the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will start functioning from Wednesday.

