These five images of Shriya Saran are sure to make you swoon

Here are five photos of Shriya that show that the versatile actor does not age.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 19 February 2024, 01:33 PM

Hyderabad: Following a brief hiatus, Shriya Saran returned to the film industry and has since won back the hearts of viewers. The Telugu actor has been working on film projects on and off and juggling her personal and professional lives with ease. She married her Russian partner Andrei Koscheev in 2018 and delivered a baby girl named Radha in 2021. ‘Music School’ marked the last on-screen appearance of the 41-year-old actor.

Shriya’s upcoming roles include ‘Showtime,’ a web series by Karan Johar, and ‘Aata Nade Veta Nade,’ a Telugu movie starring Victory Venkatesh.

The fashionista also makes it a point to keep her followers updated about her film and personal life via social media. Here are five photos of Shriya that show that the versatile actor does not age.

Shriya in a white saree



The ‘Drishyam’ actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a white netted saree and sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline for a recent photoshoot. With soft makeup and minimal accessories, Shirya set social media soaring with her latest look.

Shriya in a golden ensemble

Shriya Saran wore a golden ensemble for the trailer launch event of her upcoming web series ‘Showtime’. The Photophobic Bodycon dress by Sameer Madan complemented the actor’s fit body.

Shriya in a red saree

Shriya went old-school Bollywood style in a red saree at a recent store launch event in Dubai. She looked resplendent in a Garnet Red JADE Saree with lace detailing and scalloped borders, paired with an elegant off-shoulder blouse.

Shriya in Shivan and Narresh

Shriya set Instagram on fire when she dropped photos of her in a Shivan and Narresh ensemble.

Shriya in a golden saree

Shriya impressed everyone at Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in a VRK heritage golden saree and blouse from Sithara Kudige.