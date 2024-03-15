You cannot survive in Bollywood without godfather, says Jyoti Saxena

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:03 PM

Jyothi

Hyderabad: In the shining world of Bollywood, where dreams turn into reality for many, actor Jyoti Saxena points the spotlight on the harsh reality of it, finally opening up about her struggle as an outsider to make a place for herself in the industry.

“My dream was always to be an actor, and even after juggling many roles, I decided to pursue my passion and ventured into Bollywood. But in an industry like this, having a godfather is often touted as the golden ticket to success. So for those of us without that privilege, the journey is very challenging, filled with countless auditions and endless rejections. It’s a path where hard work becomes your only companion,” Jyoti says.

She further adds, “Bollywood has always welcomed every talent with open arms, but the doors truly open only for those willing for casting couch or those who have a strong Bollywood connection or godfather – even to get that one single role, which also goes unnoticed most of the time. It’s a very harsh reality which everyone knows but no one is ready to accept.”

“I am happy that now the audience has started realising and accepting real talents. I hope that amid this all, I even get a proper screen time where I can show my audience my acting skills and prove that if I am in this industry I am worth it,” she expresses.