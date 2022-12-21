Kachchi slams century against Meghalaya in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Wafi Kachchi slammed 107 but Daulabiang scalped five wickets for 91 as Hyderabad were all out for 300 runs in 82.2 overs on the opening day of the BCCI Junior Men’s Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Vadodara on Wednesday.

In reply, Meghalaya ended the day at 13/1.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad CA 300 in 82.2 overs (Wafi Kachchhi 107; Daulabiang 5/91, G J Thakuria 3/79) vs Meghalaya CA 13/1 in 5 overs

HCA A3 Division One-Day League in Hyderabad: Brief Scores: Cosmos 73 in 21.2 overs (Sohan 3/13) lost to Consult 77/1 in 12.2 overs; Dhruv XI 223/8 in 40 overs (Prudhvishwar 70, Abhinav Goud 69) bt M L Jaisimha 183/8 in 40 overs (Snehodeep 56; Tarun 3/25); Tarakarama 70 in 28.5 overs (Dipak Pathak 4/13) lost to Team Kun 72/2 in 14.3 overs; Redhills 172 in 33 overs (Rangaswamy 3/32) bt Southend Raymonds 128 in 27.2 overs (Kapil Prajapathi 60; Khaleel Khan Ghori 4/15); Raju Cricket Centre 106 in 27.4 overs (Varun Raj 3/25, C G LOkesh Singh 3/23) lost to Roshanara 107/3 in 16.5 overs; All Saints 58 in 21.2 overs (Rajasekhar 5/6) lost to MP Sporting 60/1 in 8.4 overs.