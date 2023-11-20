Kadiyam lauds KCR’s vision, urges voters to ensure his victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Addressing a crowd gathered for the election campaign, Srihari called for their support in his bid for MLA to get water to each acre of the constituency.

Jangaon: BRS candidate and MLC Kadiyam Srihari vouched for the transformative and visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, highlighting Telangana’s exemplary model of welfare schemes. Addressing a crowd gathered for the election campaign, Srihari called for their support in his bid for MLA to get water to each acre of the constituency.

Srihari expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the firm support of the people for him for the last three decades. “Your support has been invaluable, I can never fully repay the debt,” he remarked, emphasising his commitment to resolving local issues and heralding the significant progress witnessed under the BRS rule.

He specifically commended the completion of the Devadula lift irrigation project under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s tenure, transforming once-barren lands into lush greenery through the construction of seven reservoirs.

The BRS MLCA also urged for expanded irrigation coverage in the forthcoming days, pressing for the establishment of educational institutions like a model degree college and JNTU engineering college sanctioned to Jangaon district in Ghanpur.

In his appeal to the Chief Minister, Srihari advocated for the development of essential infrastructure, including a hundred-bed hospital and the revival of leather park, stressing the need for local employment opportunities. Additionally, he called for the establishment of food processing units and cottage industries, aiming to empower women in the constituency.

The gathering witnessed an overwhelming response from diverse age groups, with resounding applause echoing as Srihari voiced his confidence in K Chandrashekhar Rao’s potential third term as Chief Minister.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs S Madhusudhana Chary, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, former MLA Arogyam, and ZP Chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy, were among those attended the meeting.