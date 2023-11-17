HC orders separate housing for Unnao rape survivor

In this case, then BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of raping the minor.

By ANI Published Date - 01:03 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to provide separate accommodation to the Unnao rape survivor considering her marriage and the birth of a child.

In this case, then BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted of raping the minor.

She and her family was provided government accommodation as well as security in view of threats to her with the Uttar Pradesh reimbursing the rent.Justice Subramonium Prasad has now directed DCW to provide separate accommodation to the victim within four weeks.

The bench also said that the UP Government shall continue to reimburse the rent of accommodation.

The high court also said that the accommodation would not be taken away without the court order.

The survivor had moved a petition seeking separate accommodation in view of her marriage and the birth of her child, a girl.

Advocate Harshit Gehlot appeared for the petitioner.

Advocate Rishikesh Kumar appeared for DCW and submitted that they would identify the separate accommodation within four weeks.

He also urged the court to direct the Uttar Pradesh Government to continue to reimburse the rent of the accommodation.