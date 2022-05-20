Kakatiya University issues PhD notification, last date to submit applications is June 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:53 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Warangal: Much to the happiness of the candidates seeking admission into the PhD courses, the Kakatiya University (KU) released the notification (category-II) on Thursday. While the issuance of the application forms commenced on Friday, the last date for submission of applications is June 10 without late fee, and June 17 with a late fee of Rs 500. “The date of PhD entrance test and test centres will be informed later and hall tickets will be uploaded on the KU Website: www.kakatiya.ac.in,” according to Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy.

PhD entrance test will be conducted for academic years – 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The admissions will be made into PhD programmes offered in different subjects in the faculties of Arts, Commerce & Business Management, Engineering Technology, Law, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sciences and Social Sciences. The candidates, who are intended to appear for the exam, must have passed the Master’s degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55 percent of marks (in case of SC/ST/PH candidates 50 percent of marks is minimum). The candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria by the date of issuing notification should only apply, if not, they will not be considered at the time of admissions in PhD programme even if they qualify in the entrance test. “The candidates those pursuing post graduate degree and not completed are not eligible,” according to the notification. The registration fee for PhD entrance test is Rs 1500 (in case of SC/ST/PH candidates Rs 1000) The Candidates have to remit the prescribed fee into the Registrar Income Account at SBI A/C No: 52026911837, IFSC Code SBIN0020262 through NEFT/RTGS/Google Pay/PhonePe or Online NET Banking only.

The Candidates have to download the prescribed application form kept in the KU Website and the duly filled in application form along with the enclosures includes fee receipt have to be submitted at the office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, KU. The syllabus and model paper, in various subjects for Ph D. Entrance Test is available in the KU Website: www.kakatiya.ac.in. and entrance test schedule and necessary instructions will be made available in KU Website: www.kakatiya.ac.in. The minimum marks for qualifying PhD test shall be 40 percent in case of open category candidates, 35 percent for the BC Candidates and no qualifying marks for SC/ST/PH category candidates. For further details like availability of seats are available on the KU’s official website.