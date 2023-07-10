HMDA demolishes encroachments at Hayathnagar, saves 600 square yards of govt land

HMDA demolished encroachments and in the process managed to save around 600 square yards of government land from unknown miscreants at Bagh Hayathnagar village

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Monday demolished encroachments and in the process managed to save around 600 square yards of government land from unknown miscreants at Bagh Hayathnagar village, Hayathnagar mandal, Rangareddy district.

An alert HMDA site officer, during a routine inspection noticed that some private individuals had encroached upon the said piece of Government land. The HMDA officer immediately escalated the issue to his senior colleagues.

Within a few hours, the HMDA with the help of the local police managed to pull down the encroachments by deploying an earth mover.