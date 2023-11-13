Kakinada: Quadruple riding leaves three dead

While three of them died on the spot in the accident at the Lachchipalem bypass centre in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada, the fourth is in a critical condition at the hospital
Kakinada: Four youths speeding on a bike resulted in the death of three of them after the two-wheeler hit a tractor here on Monday.
While three of them died on the spot in the accident at the Lachchipalem bypass centre in Tallarevu mandal of the district, the fourth is in a critical condition at the hospital.
All of them were said to be painters from Rathavaripeta.