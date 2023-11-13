Three drown in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

According to reports, five youth had gone for a splash in the rivulet, but as they could not fathom the depth, they shouted for help, following which the local people rushed in and helped them out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Vijayawada: Three persons met a watery grave in the Munneru rivulet at Keesara of Kanchikacharla mandal in NTR district here on Monday.

According to reports, five youth had gone for a splash in the rivulet, but as they could not fathom the depth, they shouted for help, following which the local people rushed in and helped them out.

However, three of them were already dead by then.

Two others were rushed to a hospital in Nandigama where they are battling for life.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.