Kaleshwaram broke all records: Harish

The construction of KLIS and other irrigation projects not only provided sufficient water to the farming community but also helped in reaping multiple benefits.

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that while Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was completed in a record three years, other major projects in the country took decades to complete.

Pointing out that the Gujarat government commenced the Sardar Sarovar project on River Narmada in 1980, he said it was completed in 2017. Similarly, the Madhya Pradesh government commenced Indira Sagar project on the same river in 1984 and completed it in 2005. Bakhranangal project was completed in 15 years, Nagarjunasagar project in 12 years and Sriram Sagar project in 14 years.

While these projects were constructed on rivers, the Telangana government, as part of KLIS, constructed three barrages and pumps had to be imported from abroad. Despite all these challenges, the State government and engineers here completed all the work in three years, the Minister said in the Legislative Assembly.

“The construction of KLIS and other irrigation projects not only provided sufficient water to the farming community but also helped in reaping multiple benefits. To begin with, the groundwater table in many districts increased drastically. In Rajanna-Sircilla district, the groundwater table increased by six mts and this is a national record,” Harish Rao said, adding that this was possible because Mid Manair was filled to the capacity and as a result, there was water all through the year.

With all rivers and tanks full to the brim, it helped in increase fisheries production, besides aiding in direct and indirect benefit to 17 lakh acres, he explained. “This is the commitment of Telangana government in ensuring availability of sufficient water to the farming community,” he said.

It is not just about irrigation and agriculture, he said and pointed out that there was no drinking water crisis in the State now. “Many States and cities are facing severe drinking water issues,” he observed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accorded priority to supply safe drinking water to every household in the State. Accordingly, 33.5 tmc in the Godavari basin and 23.5 tmc in the Krishna basin have been earmarked exclusively to meet drinking water requirements, he said.

Pocharam reviews progress of irrigation projects

Nizamabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy conducted a review meeting on Jakora and Chandooru lift irrigation schemes with the Irrigation Department officials on Thursday. The Speaker directed the officials to conduct a detailed survey on these lift irrigations schemes to cover all areas in Chanduru and Varni mandals.

Pocahram said that the Telangana government allocated permission to the Jakora and Chanduru lift irrigation schemes earlier and allocated 200 crore for the works in the State Budget. On the occasion, the Irrigation officials informed the speaker that the Irrigation Department already completed the survey regarding the irrigation schemes. After completion of these schemes, they will irrigate 15,000 acres of land under in Varni and Chanduru mandals.

Irrigation ENC Muralidhar, Kamareddy Irrigation Chief Engineer Srinivas and Banswada area irrigation Deputy Engineer Shravan Kumar and others were present.

