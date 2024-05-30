Congress counters BRS over State emblem

Hyderabad: Telangana Government Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of trying to divert public attention from the Kaleshwaram scam and phone tapping issues by staging protests against the proposed new State emblem. Criticising the BRS leaders, including its working president KT Rama Rao, he said it was ridiculous on their part to protest over a draft emblem that has not been released to the media.

He questioned as to how BRS leaders knew that the Kakatiya Kala Thoranum or Charminar were removed from the new logo. BRS leaders were trying to incite regional feelings by making baseless allegations against the Congress Government, the State government Advisor said in a statement on Thursday.

Shabbir Ali claimed that BRS leaders were afraid of facing action in the Kaleshwaram scam.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had already submitted an interim report and final report would be released soon. A vigilance inquiry report was also expected shortly, besides a judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram scam was likely to expose the significant irregularities conducted during the BRS regime, he stated.

“Fearing severe action for their involvement in a scam worth thousands of crores, BRS leaders are trying to turn the new emblem into a political issue,” Shabbir Ali slammed.

He stressed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had assured that the new emblem of Telangana would represent the sacrifices and struggle for the State and would be finalized only after involving different sections of people.