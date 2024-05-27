Two central organisations tipped for studies on Kaleshwaram still uncertain

Hyderabad: Though the State government planned to conduct further studies related to the three key barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), only one of them has responded positively and has already received the work order. The Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) was one of the three central organizations tipped for conducting the further studies and tests that were suggested by the National Dam Safety Authority.

The CWPRS was tasked with investigating structural issues in the barrages. Its experts have promptly responded to the call and completed the preliminary exercise. The CWPRS specializes in hydraulic studies and will focus on stability analysis, foundation investigations, reservoir competency, and the health diagnosis of dams. The irrigation department had finalized the work order on its commitment that the assignment would be completed well within the given timeframe.

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CMERI) has also been requested to extend its services. Though it responded positively, there was no further progress in talks with its representatives. They have furnished a list of tools and machinery required to investigate the lapses, if any, in the project, and the irrigation department was keen on procuring the machinery required for its team to start working.

The Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is also one of the three central organizations, whose services were sought for undertaking studies on the three barrages of the KLIP. Its final response is awaited, said officials. The government was keen in conducting the studies only by engaging the competent organizations of the Central government. Since multiple tests and studies are to be conducted on the barrages at Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram, no single organization can be expected to complete the task before the monsoon sets in, said the officials.

The Engineer-in- Chief (General), G Anil Kumar, visited Medigadda barrage to take stock of the interim works in progress in view of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit the project in the week-end.