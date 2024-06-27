| Kalki Blows It Out Of The Fans And Critics React To Kalki 2898 Ad

Viewers applaud the movie's seamless blend of sci-fi with ancient scriptures

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 05:12 PM

By Rishitha Sree

The much anticipated sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ directed by Nag Ashwin, has finally hit the theatres creating a wave of excitement on social media.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, it received widespread applause from both critics and audiences.

X (previously Twitter) users shared their first day, first show experiences, flooding the platform with reactions. MohitVerse, a user praised the film, saying, “Damn! KALKI blows it out of the park in the climax… It takes a while to get going… But the gorgeous visuals & seamless blend of Sci-fi with ancient Scriptures is something no one has done before. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE.”

Damn! KALKI blows it out of the park in the climax..

It takes a while to get going.. But the gorgeous visuals & seamless blend of Sci-fi with ancient scriptures is something no one has done before. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE. pic.twitter.com/HYHeUnQePG — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) June 27, 2024

Film critic Komal Nahta also shared his excitement on X stating, “Make no mistake! C. AswaniDutt’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a blockbuster of epic proportions. The star cast deserve to be complimented! Hats off to Nag Ashwin for making a film which India will be proud of! Sets, VFX, background music are of very high order.”

Make no mistake! C. Aswani Dutt’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a blockbuster of epic proportions. Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan deserve to be complimented! Hats off to Nag Ashwin for making a film which India will be proud of! Sets, VFX, background music of very… pic.twitter.com/iTHnwioqsk — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) June 27, 2024

V Mishra enthusiastically posted, “Getting Positive Reviews. RIP box office! Kalki is simply SPECTACULAR. It has substance, style, fantastic.”

User Zeirdo commented, “Kalki2898AD is a good movie but not great. Some parts need to be trimmed which makes the screenplay slow. Otherwise, it’s a great cinematic experience.”

However, not all feedback was entirely positive. User itx-hd-bish9i commented, “A Huge Disappointment for all who wanted it to fail!! #BlockBustertalk everywhere!!” Another user Raj commented in Telugu, “Evadra Hollywood range tollywoodvelladhuannadu, visuals chud rah.”

RohitJaiswal takes a critical view to comment, “Kalki 1st half is HORRIBLE & BORING, yes film does gather momentum in 2nd half but that’s not enough considering its star cast and budget…”