Kaloji brothers strove for social well-being: Senior journalist Ramachandra Murthy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hanamkonda: Senior journalist and author Dr K Ramachandra Murthy said the Kaloji brothers had fought against the autocratic State and championed the cause of the poor and always strove for social well-being.

Addressing a memorial meeting called ‘Yadi’ held in memory of Kaloji brothers, Kaloji Rameshwar Rao and his younger brother ‘Prajakavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao, on the occasion of the death anniversary of the latter here on Sunday, Murthy lauded the efforts of Kaloji brothers for the uplift of the society. “The duo were great poets and strove to awaken Telangana society which was in deep slumber,” he added.

The meeting was presided over by Nagilla Ramasastry , the president of the Kaloji Foundation, at the Vaagdevi Degree and PG College.

Murthy also unveiled the English translation ‘Naa Godava’, a compilation of Kaloji’s poems translated by famous poet Elanaga. Novelist and Kendra Sahitya Akademi awardee Dr. Ampasaiah Naveen introduced the book.

Earlier, Ramachandra Murthy was awarded the Kaloji Narayana Rao Memorial Award, while famous Urdu poet Dr Kutbhasarshar was awarded the Kaloji Rameshwar Rao memorial award.

Kaloji Foundation Secretary VR Vidyarthi presented a brief report on the activities of Kaloji Foundation for the past 30 years.

Joint secretary Potlapalli Srinivas Rao, Kaloji Foundation Treasurer Pandilla Ashok Kumar, Dr Agapati Rajkumar, Ganta Rami Reddy, Vallampatla Nageswara Rao, Pathuri Raghuramaiah, Dr Manthani Shankar and others participated in the programme.