Hanamkonda: Kaloji Narayana Rao’s death anniversary observed at Pingle Government College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hanamkonda: Noted poet Kaloji Narayana Rao’s death anniversary was observed at Pingle Government College for Women here on Monday. The event, jointly organized by the Telugu department and NSS department of the college, paid glowing tributes to the multifaceted poet.

During the programme, College Principal Chandramouli highlighted Kaloji’s linguistic prowess, noting that he had written poetry in Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, and Urdu. He encouraged students to emulate Kaloji, emphasizing his dedication to societal welfare, especially for the oppressed.

“Kaloji staunchly opposed discrimination, embraced virtue, and stood against the perpetrators of injustice, earning the admiration of non-Telanganites through his compelling arguments,” remarked Chandramouli. Vice Principal Dr G Suhasini, Controller of Examinations Dr D Ramakrishna Reddy, Academic Co-ordinator Dr D Parvathi, Dr Suresh Babu, Kapila Bharti, Radhika, and other faculty members actively participated in the programme.