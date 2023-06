| Kamal Slams 166 In Future Stars Victory Over Visaka Cc In Hca B Division Two Day League

Kamal slams 166 in Future Star’s victory over Visaka CC in HCA B Division two-day league

B Kamal yadav hit 166 as Future Stars CC defeated Visaka CC by 84 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:22 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

B Kamal yadav hit 166 as Future Stars CC defeated Visaka CC by 84 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league

Hyderabad: B Kamal yadav hit 166 as Future Stars CC defeated Visaka CC by 84 runs in the HCA B Division two-day league, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

For Visaka CC, P Shiva scored 140 but his innings went in vain as M Sai Karthikeya scalped four wickets for 71 for the winners.

In another match, Utkarsh Jain bowled Jai Bhagwathi CC to a five-wicket victory over Venus Cybertech.

Meanwhile in the match between Deccan Blues and Sri Shyam CC, Abhay Swaroop scalped five for 58 to guide his side to a 45-run victory.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league: Venus Cybertech CC 221 in 54 overs (P Aryan Raj 74, Aryan Parakh 71; Utkarsh Jain 5/42) lost to Jai Bhagwathi CC 225/5 in 53.1 overs (Likith Reddy 51; Abhijay 3/34); Hyderabad Titans CC 254 in 83.1 overs lost to Zinda Tilismath CC 255/5 in 77.3 overs (Shaumik Kapoor 123 no, Varun Vinod 59); Ours CC 287/8 in 90 overs lost to Medak District 288/5 in 65.1 overs (M Sandeep Raj 64, Mohd Nayum 62, M Deepanshu 58no; C Kaushik 3/56); National CC 297 in 86.3 overs lost to Vijay Hanuman CC 300/9 in 75.2 overs (Mustafa Malik Khan 61, S Vikas 103; Mohd Mosiquddin 3/55); Hyderabad Blues CC 472/7 in 90 overs bt Secunderabad Nawabs CC 198 in 69.2 overs (Jasmeet Nain 3/11); Future Star CC 402/8 in 70 overs (B Kamal Yadav 166; P Shiva 3/81) bt Visaka CC 318 in 66.5 overs (P Shiva 140, A Vigneshwar 50; M Sai Karthikeya 4/71); Balaaji CC 251 in 52.5 overs bt Charminar CC 144 in 58.4 overs (M A Rehman Baig 71; Rajasekhar 3/33, E Geeta Krishna 5/52); Nizamabad District 284 in 76.5 overs bt Rakesh XI 271 in 83.2 overs (A Mani Kiran 82, B Pranav Naik 51); HUCC 170 in 57.3 overs lost to Rohit XI 172/7 in 46.1 overs (B Balaji 4/70); Deccan Blues CC 298 in 78.3 overs bt Sri Shyam CC 253 in 78 overs (Swaran Reddy 58, K Arjun Satwik Reddy 93no; Abhay Swaroop 5/58); Postal 282 in 68.1 overs tied with Beema CC 282 in 90 overs (A Jairam Kashyap 51, Likith Karthik 112; N Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/42); Marredpally CC 213 in 64.4 overs bt Mega City CC 134 in 61.1 overs (Bhupendra Kumar 5/10); Crown CC 202 in 60.1 overs lost to Warangal District 203/6 in 38 overs (A Raj Kumar 61); CCOB 351/8 in 90 overs bt Cheerful Chums CC 104 in 32 overs (Shaik Afreed 5/2, Ashish Sawariya 4/6).

Top Performers

Centurions: Shaumik Kapoor 123no, S Vikas 103, B Kamal Yadav 166, P Shiva 140, Likith Karthik 112,

Five or more wickets: Utkarsh Jain 5/42, E Geeta Krishna 5/52, Abhay Swaroop 5/58, Bhupendra Kumar 5/10, Shaik Afreed 5/21