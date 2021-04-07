Kamareddy: Fake reporters dupe Gulf returnee of Rs 6.5 lakh

They also promised sanctioning 2 BHK houses to him at a meagre rate by using the good offices of Kavitha to which the victim believed in them

Kamareddy: Two persons posing as reporters for a Youtube channel, cheated a Gulf returnee of Rs 6.5 lakh by promising him launch of a channel on the social media platform with MLC K Kavitha as director.

According to police, Mohammed, was working as driver in Gulf and returned to India recently. Two persons, Mahesh Goud and Jonnala Vinod, posing as reporters of a YouTube channel, met Mohammed and told him about the launch of a YouTube channel by MLC K Kavitha as the director of the venture. They also promised sanctioning 2 BHK houses to him at a meagre rate by using the good offices of Kavitha to which the victim believed in them. First, the duo collected Rs 2 lakh from Mohammed to launch the channel by promising him more income than he was getting in Gulf and making him the chairman of the channel. Then, the frauds colleclted Rs 4 lakh from Mohammed for the sanction of 2BHK houses at Kamareddy and Sirisilla towns. Apart from that, they took another Rs 50,000 to provide a TV channel identity card.

In total, the cheaters collected Rs 6.5 lakh from Mohammed and handed over a fake ownership certificate of the channel with the photos of MLC Kavitha and him along with fake keys of 2 BHK houses.

After realising that he was cheated, Mohammed lodged a complaint against the two at Kamareddy police station on Tuesday night. Police are investigating the case.

