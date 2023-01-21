Kanha Music Festival to be held in Hyderabad from Jan 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Heartfulness will be organising Kanha Music Festival along with Inner Peace Museum as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Lalaji Maharaj at Kanha Shanti Vanam, in the city from January 25 to February 3.

Sanjay Sehgal, Trustee, and Global Working Committee Member, said, “we are expecting over 1 lakh participants from different parts of the world and millions joining online.” The festival will have live performances by renowned artists like Rahul Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Sanjeev Abhyankar, and others.

Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide of Heartfulness said, “Our idea of bringing music maestros to the celebrations is to invoke the divine within through music. I am happy that the Telangana government and the other partner organizations have come forward with their support.”

The Inner Peace Museum brings together professional artists from India and Germany, art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts in collaboration with the City of Dresden and the Heartfulness Institute. The paintings, sculptures, installations, and artworks in the exhibit depict glimpses of Lalaji’s life and teachings that inspire inner peace.

The exhibit will be unveiled by Daaji in the presence of Gopichand Pullela, Chief National Coach, India National Badminton Team, Tanya Maniktala, Actress, Brigitte Smith, Artist, Sudha Reddy, Director MEIL, and others.