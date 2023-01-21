Hyderabad: Golconda fort to remain shut for two days

Golconda Fort will remain closed to the public on January 28 and 29 due to the visit of G20 delegates to the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:12 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

This comes ahead of the G20 Summit Working Group meetings that will take place between January 28 and June 17. Out of 215 meetings being held across 56 cities in the country, six meetings will happen in Hyderabad.

While the first meeting will be held on January 28, working group meetings will be held on March 6, 7, April 26, 27, 28, June 7, 8, 9, July 15, 16, and 17 under the guidance of various ministries.

The delegates are also likely to visit Rani Mahal at Khairatabad.