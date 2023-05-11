Kapil Sharma participates in Green India Challenge

Kapil Sharma participated in Green India Challenge and planted a sapling along with BRS MP J Santosh Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma, popular stand-up comedian and host of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show‘, participated in Green India Challenge and planted a sapling along with Green India Challenge founder and BRS MP J Santosh Kumar at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrangari Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

He described the Green India Challenge as an impressive programme and said he was moved by the initiative launched by Santosh Kumar.

“It make me feel that we are not for ourselves , but also for others,” Kapil Sharma said and added, “Green India Challenge is a wonderful programme aimed at making our future generations lead a better life on this earth. We all need to take the plantation programme forward since it is our responsibility.”|

Kapil Sharma went on to add, “My request to all who watch my show should plant a sapling. I am requesting all my fans to join Santosh Kumar’s endeavour towards making a Green India .”

The noted comedian expressed heartfelt thanks to Santosh Kumar for taking up such a wonderful plantation programme continuously and hoped everyone will plant a sapling and make the Green India Challenge programme a big success in the ensuing monsoon season.