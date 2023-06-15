CM KCR calls political parties to rise above politics for nation’s growth

We are open to collaborate with like-minded political parties who share the agenda of bringing structural changes, said K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao interacting with the media during his visit to Nagpur on Thursday.

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for the political parties to rise above politics and bring qualitative changes and structural reforms in India. He stated that change cannot happen overnight but affirmed his commitment to continuous efforts until the desired transformation is achieved.

In an interaction with the media during his visit to Nagpur on Thursday, Chandrashekhar Rao highlighted the inadequacy of initiatives by the successive governments. He said though several fronts were formed earlier, they could not achieve significant change in the country’s functioning. “We are open to collaborate with like-minded political parties who share the agenda of bringing structural changes. Our focus is on national interests rather than indulging in mere politics, as we have evolved from being a regional party to a national party,” he said.

Stressing the significance of politics as a means to achieve their objectives, the BRS President stated that they are not concerned about who benefits or loses due to their efforts. He dismissed the labels of being an “A-team” or “B-team” of another party and emphasised that their actions are driven by the welfare of the country and its people. He further stated that while winning or losing in Maharashtra is not their primary concern, they will actively participate in every election to strengthen their base and work towards bringing qualitative changes in the country.

Regarding the issue of Vidharba statehood, the Chief Minister advocated for a scientific approach to State formation, taking into account factors such as population. He questioned the obstacles faced in creating new states, citing examples of demands for separate states in various regions. Drawing a parallel with the United States, he highlighted that India, with its vast population, should not hesitate to increase the number of States. “We reorganised 10 districts of Telangana into 33 districts and are achieving wonderful results in governance,” he added.

Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the importance of transforming the entire country rather than focusing on changes in individual States. He cited the reduction in farmer suicides achieved in Telangana through farmer-friendly initiatives and expressed his intention to start from Maharashtra, a state grappling with high farmer suicide rates, to promote a government that prioritises the welfare of farmers.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for government support in the agriculture sector, highlighting the disparity between the support provided to Indian farmers compared to other countries. He called for free education and healthcare services for all, stressing their importance in building an equitable society. On the proposed Uniform Civil Code, he questioned the need to involve the religious leaders in such administrative matters as the latter were specialised in religious and spirtual activities.

On implementing the promises under election manifesto, the BRS President said the party delivered more than what was promised in its manifesto. He said the party strongly believes that attrocities against the Dalits can be abolished only through their socio-economic empowerment. “Though we have not made any electoral promise, we launched Dalit Bandhu and providing a one-time grant of Rs 10 lakh for each Dalit family in Telangana,” he said.

Expressing concern over the harassment of opposition parties by central agencies during raids, Chandrashekhar Rao asserted that such actions are detrimental to democracy. “Political parties are pillars of the democracy and harassing the Opposition parties is advisable in the best interests of the country,” he added.

He stressed the importance of adapting to changing times by implementing structural changes in the functioning of the country. He stated that many nations which brought reforms, have emerged as economic powerhouses of the world by adopt best practices from others and implementing them by making necessary changes to suit their needs.

The Chief Minister also voiced his opposition to blind privatisation. He stated that the Telangana government took a policy decision not to encourage private power generation companies in the State and instead, promoting the State-owned power generation corporation. He questioned the Centre’s logic behind forcing the States to purchase imported coal when domestic coal was available for far lesser price.

On election reforms and the demand for reverting to the use of ballot papers, Chandrashekhar Rao felt that there was nothing wrong, citing examples of countries that have switched back to the traditional method in response to public demand. He also opined that there was nothing wrong in raising loans as long as it could be leveraged to strengthen the economy. He pointed out that Telangana improved its economy through effective fiscal management, by plugging loopholes, and implementing reforms.

Responding to the BJP‘s allegations of corruption against his government, he categorically stated that they are false. Regarding Maharashtra politics, he expressed his disapproval of politically motivated defections and stated that they do not plan to enter into any alliances in Maharashtra due to the support received from the people.

Chandrashekhar Rao called for effective functioning of the Parliament, urging both ruling and opposition parties to overcome their differences for the benefit of the nation. He emphasised the importance of women’s participation for the nation’s development and pledged to increase the number of seats reserved for women in both houses of Parliament by 33 percent and reserve them to women, if his party or a party supported by it comes to power at the Centre.