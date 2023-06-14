Lok Sabha recognises BRS name change

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been officially acknowledged and recognised in the Lok Sabha. The request for a name change was made by the party after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi in October last year and was pending since then.

In an official circular, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed that necessary orders were issued on Tuesday approving the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Accordingly, the Lok Sabha Secretariat also listed out the names of nine members of the party.

On October 5 last year, the TRS general body led by its President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to change the party’s name and foray into the national politics. In December last, the Election Commission of India gave its consent to the change the party’s name.

After transformation into BRS, the party has been appealing to both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to recognise the change of the party name as ‘BRS’. To this effect, BRS senior leader K Keshava Rao in Rajya Sabha submitted a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On June 8, the Rajya Sabha gave its consent for name change.

