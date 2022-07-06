Karan Johar wishes Ranveer in a ‘dramatic’ way by recreating ‘K3G’ scene

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: As the entire Bollywood celebrates the 37th birthday of sensational star Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar shared a reel on Instagram which was a recreation of a famous scene from his superhit film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Karan, who is also directing ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, shared the reel from the sets of the ever-loved ‘Koffee With Karan’ show.

In the reel, the trio of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar were seen creating the famous mimicking scene by Kajol (Anjali) and Farida Jalal (Daijaan) in the British accent. Ranveer played the role of Daijaan and Alia took up the part of Anjali. Karan joined towards the end of the scene. The fans were amazed by the recreation and a viewer commented, “Can’t keep calm, this is cutest.”

The reel came out as a wish on Ranveer Singh’s birthday and also as a promotional video for the new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ and the upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’. The film will also feature Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, and is scheduled to hit the big screen in February 2023.

— Sukhjeet Kaur