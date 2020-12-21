Karimnagar: 2 sloth bears fall into well, rescued after 7-hour effort

The rescued bears were put in cages and shifted to Warangal zoo

Karimnagar: Forest officials struggled for over seven hours to rescue two sloth bears which fell into an agricultural well at Bommanapalli village on Monday. The rescued bears were put in cages and shifted to Warangal zoo authorities said.

The forest authorities initially tried to get the bears climb out of the well by lowering ladders smeared with honey, which is loved by bears, into it and with use of nets, but they had to call an expert team from Warangal who rescued the bears by the evening.

Earlier, the owner of the well Kathua Devendar Yadav was in for a shock when he heard the growls emanating from his the well and found the two sloth bears fell in it. He then called up the forest department officials who mounted a rescue operation on Monday morning. The bears are believed to be slipped into the well on Sunday night.

Movement of bears is a common occurrence in this part of the district which is covered with several hillocks while active mining of granite in the nearby areas forcing bears to move to other areas and the surrounding villages as well.

