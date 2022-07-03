Karimnagar: 9th class girl dies under suspicious circumstance in Jammikunta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Karimnagar: A Class IX student of a private school in Jammikunta died under suspicious circumstances in Jammikunta on Sunday. A native of Elbaka of Veenavanka mandal, Thippireddy Akhila (14) was studying Class IX in New Millennium School, Jammikunta and staying in school hostel.

According to police, she developed a health problem at 2 am on Sunday. Hostel authorities shifted the girl to Huzurabad government hospital where she died while undergoing treatment. Instead of informing the matter to parents about girl’s health problem, school management informed about the death of Akhila to Elbaka village sarpanch.

Enraged over the incident, family members and relatives of the girl along with student unions attacked the school and damaged furniture for not informing the matter to them. They staged a protest demonstration by locking the main entrance gate of the school demanding the police to bring the school owner to the spot. They also wanted the officials to bring the dead body to Jammikunta.

Girl’s father, Malla Reddy expressed doubts over the death of the girl since she was healthy and not suffering from any health problems. He alleged that school management was enacting a health problem drama by killing his daughter.

According to school authorities, while shifting the girl to hospital on a two wheeler in the night, she sustained injuries on her legs since she was unconscious. Noticed injuries on legs, parents were suspecting that the girl was killed by somebody. When the last information reached here, the agitating people were continuing their protest.