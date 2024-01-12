Karimnagar: Auction cancelled, fighter rooster handed over to Blue Cross

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar TSRTC officials handed over the fighter rooster, which was found abandoned on a bus, to the Blue Cross Society on Friday.

Karimnagar depot-II officials, who had found the rooster from a bus at the Karimnagar bus stand on January 9, had initially decided to auction it at 3 pm on Friday, as nobody turned up claiming ownership after two days. However, they cancelled the auction plan and handed it over to the Blue Cross Society following the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. A committee was set up to discuss the issue, after which it was decided to hand the rooster over to the Society.

Depot-II Manager Mallaiah handed the rooster to Blue Cross Society Karimnagar representative Thumu Narayana. Mallaiah said it was the committee’s decision to hand over the rooster to the Blue Cross Society following the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Though it had to be disposed of within 48 hours, they had waited for three to four days for the owner to collect the bird. However, nobody turned up. The rooster was found in the Karimnagar-Warangal bus. To a question on whether the rooster would be handed over to its owner if anybody approached the officials along with evidence, he made it clear that there was no question of giving the bird to anybody.

Narayana said the rooster would be shifted to the Blue Cross Society office in Madhapur, Hyderabad.