Heavy rains: CM’s Karimnagar meeting cancelled

As part of the election campaign, the Congress party had made arrangements for the meeting at SRR college grounds here.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 08:28 PM

Rain and strong winds wreak havoc at the Congress party meeting at SRR college grounds in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Jana Jatara public meeting here was cancelled due to the heavy rains that lashed the district headquarters on Tuesday.

As part of the election campaign, the Congress party had made arrangements for the meeting at SRR college grounds here. However, rain coupled with strong winds wreaked havoc in the town before the scheduled time of the meeting at 4 pm. The dais and tents arranged for the meeting collapsed following the heavy rain coupled with strong winds.

On the other hand, Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials are said to have denied permission for the CM to travel by helicopter citing the weather, following which the party cancelled the meeting.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the meeting was cancelled due to heavy rains.