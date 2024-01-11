Unique auction of fighter rooster at Karimnagar bus-stand

RTC officials had found the fighter rooster in a bus at the Karimnagar bus-stand on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 08:03 PM

Karimnagar: We have heard of officials auctioning off scrap, or abandoned vehicles and similar items. But ever heard of government officials auctioning a fighter rooster? Well, the Karimnagar district headquarters bus stand will witness such a rare auction on Friday, that of a fighter rooster. TSRTC officials will take up the auction at Depot-II at 3 pm.

RTC officials had found the fighter rooster in a bus at the Karimnagar bus-stand on Tuesday. A passenger, who travelled in the bus from Warangal to Vemulawada, had left behind a bag which had the rooster in it. Finding the abandoned bag in the bus, the conductor informed the controller, who was shocked to find the rooster after opening the bag. Later, the rooster was shifted to Karimnagar depot-II, where it was provided food. After waiting two days for its owner to collect the bird, depot officials decided to auction it.

Depot manager Mallaiah, in a statement, said they had waited for two days for the owner to collect the rooster. Since nobody turned up, they decided to auction the fighter rooster on Friday, he said.