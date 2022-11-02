Karimnagar Collector advises dalits to grow economically by utilising Dalit Bandhu

Collector RV Karnan inspecting refrezrators store established under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Jammikunta on Wednesday. The Collector inspected Dalit Bandhu units in Jammikunta and Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan advised dalits to develop their economic status by running Dalit Bandhu units properly.

The Collector inspected Dalit Bandhu units in Jammikunta and Huzurabad mandal on Wednesday. Interacting with beneficiaries, he enquired about the development of units and profits.

Karnan said that besides developing the units further, dalits should reach a position to provide employment to others. Informing that in the first phase, Rs 5 lakh was given to beneficiaries to establish units, he instructed SC corporation executive director to sanction the remaining Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier, the collector visited Shiva painting shop, Srivalli mobile tiffin centre, Bhagyalaxmi supermarket, Lekhana Xerox, Sairam dental hospital, Just In fashions, sports centre, Varshitha cool drinks wholesale center and Samikrutha enterprises in Jammikunta.

Visiting seven poultry farms in Venkateshwarapalli, he instructed the electricity department assistant engineer to provide current meters to poultry sheds. Karnan also visited Laxmi Ganapathi paper plates manufacturing unit in Huzurabad town.