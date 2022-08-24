Karimnagar Collector instruct officials to speed up multipurpose school works

Collector RV Karnan wishing the students of hearing handicapped school in Karimangar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan instructed officials to speed up the works of multipurpose school building being constructed in government old high school premises in Karimnagar town and complete as early as possible.

Collector on Wednesday inspected the works of the multipurpose school being constructed with Rs 2.65 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Karnan instructed engineers to complete works on fast track mode.

Later, he visited Hearing Handicapped Residential School in Rekurthi and examined basic facilities being provided to students in the school. Interacting with the principal and teachers, he gave some advice to provide better education as well as facilities to students.

Collector instructed engineering department officials to send proposals to enhance facilities in the school. He also visited Bavitha center and SC College Girls’ Hostel in Subashnagar.

DEO Janardhan Rao, TSEWIDC Executive Officer V Virupakshi, Deputy EO G Nageshwara Chary, Deputy Director of District Social Welfare Department, Nethiniyal, ASW Hameed, FAO Rama Reddy and others were present.