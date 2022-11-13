Karimnagar cops arrest two for planning to kill gas agency owners

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar police on Sunday arrested two persons who allegedly hatched a plan to kill gas agency owners. Two country made revolvers, three live rounds and 160 gas cylinders were recovered from them.

Producing the accused before the media here on Sunday, Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said Battini Thirupati from Nagunuru of Karimnagar rural mandal and Katukuri Rajashekhar from Vemulawada were arrested from the outskirts of Eedulagattepalli of Manakondur mandal on Sunday.

Thirupati used to work as a gas delivery boy in Samrudhi Indane Gas Agency located in Manakondur by engaging an autorickshaw in the agency. Agency owners Syed Miraz Ahmed and Sathiraju sacked Thirupati as their reputation was damaged due to delay in the delivery of gas cylinders to customers. He was also allegedly cheated by them in connection with a private chit fund.

Enraged over this, Thirupati stole 281 gas cylinders from the gas godown on October 6 with the help of Rajashekhar and hid them in different places. He also decided to kill them and purchased two country made revolvers from Uttar Pradesh with the help of one Lagada.

Based on the complaint lodged by gas agency management, police began investigation and detained the two near Eedullagattepalli on Sunday and recovered a pistol from them. On information given by them, another revolver was recovered from Thirupati’s house in Nagunur. 160 gas cylinders were also recovered.

The Commissioner said they were sending a special team to Uttar Pradesh for further investigation and to arrest the people who sold revolvers to the accused.