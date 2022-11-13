Three of a family drown in Ameenpur tank in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:38 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Sangareddy: Three of a family drowned in the Ameenpur tank in Sangareddy on Saturday.

According to the Ameenpur Police, a woman Yadamma, 38, along with her 15-year-old daughter Lavanya were washing their cloths on the bund of the Ameenpur tank on Saturday. Lavanya accidentally slipped and fell into the tank, following which Yadamma attempted to rescue her and she also drowned. While searching for the bodies of the mother and daughter, Yadamma’s brother Usuraiah, 40, also drowned on Sunday morning.

The civic authorities have roped in divers to search for the bodies. While Lavanya”s body was retrieved on Sunday afternoon, a search is still on for the bodies of Yadamma and Usuraiah.