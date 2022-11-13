Lack of service road led to ghastly accident in Suryapet

So far, 20 people lost lives in accidents near Sarasaiah hotel on the outskirts of Munagala, with most of them resulting from vehicles going in the wrong direction to save time.

Suryapet: The absence of a U-turn near Munagala on the National Highway No. 65 and no service road being laid was forcing vehicles to take the wrong route to reach their village. This was what happened in the wee hours of Sunday as well, when five people were killed and 20 injured after the tractor they were travelling in took the wrong route.

On Sunday, a lorry hit the tractor, which had taken the wrong side to avoid travelling an extra three kilometres to reach the U turn at Munagala. A service road by the NHAI would have avoided such accidents.

According to eye-witness Dasarai Yadamma, about 30 persons were travelling in the tractor. More than 10 persons suffered head injuries.

Munagala Sub-Inspector Balu Naik said some of the people got stuck under the trolley hitched to the tractor when it turned turtle after being hit by the lorry. The police had rescued several people, who were struck under the trolley and shifted them to hospitals at Kodad and Suryapet.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the five victims were handed over to their families after autopsy at the government hospital in Kodad.

Earlier in the day, the villagers made an effort to stage a dharna on main road demanding compensation to families of the victims. The police convinced them and assured them that they would get the financial aid as per rules.