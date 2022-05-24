Karimnagar: Govt teacher suspended for attending SSC exam duty by consuming liquor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Ravi Kumar (File Photo)

Karimnagar: A government school teacher was suspended for attending Secondary School Certificate (SSC) invigilation duty after consuming liquor in Huzurabad town on Tuesday.

Amula Ravi Kumar, who is working as PET in Zilla Parishad High School, Rampur in Huzurabad mandal, was posted as invigilator to conduct SSC examination in ZPHS (boys), Huzurabad town.

Ravi Kumar had arrived at the examination center in an inebriated condition and the students who noticed this alerted officials, who in turn called police. The police, who conducted breath analyser tests on the teacher, found that the invigilator had consumed the liquor.

The District Educational Officer Ch VN Janardhan Rao suspended the PET for neglecting duties. Chief Superintendent and departmental officer were removed from the SSC examination duties for their negligence.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .