Karimnagar: ‘Happy Sunday’ laser show at LMD on Sunday

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the laser show to be held at Lower Manair Dam on Sunday. The district administration decided to organise the laser show coinciding with Bathukamma festival with the theme ‘Happy Sunday.’

The laser show has been planned to entertain people who would be gathering at Gangamma Thalli temple at LMD to play Bathukamma. Water projection, laser and crackers show will be organized as part of the show.

Cultural programmes showcasing the Bathukamma culture, patriotism, Karimnagar development and the importance of the district would be organised for 20 to 25 minutes at 6 pm. After the conclusion of cultural activities, the laser show will be begin. Laser Tech, a major player in the field, will organise the show.

According to Mahesh, the organizer, laser and video shows would be displayed on an aqua screen on a boat in the LMD.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, accompanied by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Y Sunil Rao inspected the arrangements on Friday.

Karimnagar has a special place in the State, the Minister said, adding that the show, the first in its kind in South India, was planned keeping in mind international standards. The history and culture of Karimnagar, important leaders who played a vital role in the development of the district and other facts would be displayed in the show, the Minister said, adding that all measures have been taken to develop LMD into a tourism hotspot.

