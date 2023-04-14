Karimnagar: Lake police rescue two girls

The duo maintained that they decided to end their lives due to family disputes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

The duo maintained that they decided to end their lives due to family disputes

Karimnagar: Policemen manning an outpost at the Lower Manair dam foiled attempts of two girls to jump into the reservoir in an apparent suicide bid on Friday.

The girls, one of them a minor were residents of Nagunur in Siddipet district. The partrol team noticed the girls getting into water and rushed to drag them out. The duo maintained that they decided to end their lives due to family disputes.

The LMD outpost incharge RSI A Suresh counseled the girls and handed them over to women police station. Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu appreciated lake outpost constables K Veeraswamy and Md Safdar Ali for rescuing the girls.

Also Read Health assistant ends life in Mancherial