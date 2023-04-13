Health assistant ends life in Mancherial

Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 13 April 23
The health assistant, Kiran Kumar (48), consumed the pesticide at the Nennal primary health centre and was shifted to a community health centre in Bellampalli where he died while being treated

Mancherial: A health assistant, Kiran Kumar (48) died by suicide by consuming some pesticide in Nennal mandal centre in Mancherial district on Thursday.

Police are yet to establish a motive for the reported suicide. Kiran consumed the pesticide at the Nennal primary health centre and was shifted to a community health centre in Bellampalli where he died while being treated. A case of suspicious death was registered.

Meanwhile, his wife Deepthi and her family members staged a dharna accusing the PHC medical officer responsible for his death because of harassment. She demanded action against the medical officer, who refuted the allegations.

