Health assistant ends life in Mancherial

Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Mancherial: A health assistant, Kiran Kumar (48) died by suicide by consuming some pesticide in Nennal mandal centre in Mancherial district on Thursday.

Police are yet to establish a motive for the reported suicide. Kiran consumed the pesticide at the Nennal primary health centre and was shifted to a community health centre in Bellampalli where he died while being treated. A case of suspicious death was registered.

Meanwhile, his wife Deepthi and her family members staged a dharna accusing the PHC medical officer responsible for his death because of harassment. She demanded action against the medical officer, who refuted the allegations.