Karimnagar: Mayor flays BJP MP for his comments against BRS

Sunil Rao said that without knowing his true color, people had elected Sanjay Kumar as MP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing press conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao came down heavily on BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his comments that the BRS chapter was closed.

Stating that both BRS and Congress parties were going to compete against each other in the coming parliament elections, he said the BJP would have to adjust with the third position. The BRS would win a majority of seats in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Addressing a press conference in Karimnagar on Wednesday, Sunil Rao said that without knowing his true color, people had elected Sanjay Kumar as MP. However, Sanjay Kumar had done nothing for the development of the constituency during the last five years.

The BJP leader, who was defeated thrice in assembly elections, would face a similar fate in the parliament polls too.