Karimnagar Mayor assures to complete all pending works in one year

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar general body meeting was held in Municipal office on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:52 PM

Mayor Y Sunil Rao addressing the corporators while particiapting in Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar general body meeting held on Monday.

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao informed to complete all pending works within one year before completion of the existing council tenure.

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar general body meeting was held in Municipal office here on Monday. Besides discussing the developmental works done during the last four years, 22 agenda issues were also approved unanimously.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor informed that the works taken up under CM assurance funds (Rs 132 crore) were under progress and all the pending works would be completed by the next one year.

A special focus has been laid on the development of divisions of villages newly merged in the corporation, he informed and assured to develop a summer action plan and supply drinking water every day without giving any troubles to the public in the next coming summer season.

Raising the issue of dogs and monkey menace, corporators said that people were facing the troubles with the increasing number of dogs and monkeys in the town.

Responding to the issue, the Mayor informed that the corporation was taking all possible measures to check dog and monkey problems.

While birth control operations were done to dogs by spending Rs 36 lakhs, 2,400 monkeys were caught by spending Rs 20 lakh and left them in the forest area.

Stating that it was the responsibility to honor great persons, he informed to install both Telangana Thalli and Chokka Rao statues in front of Town-I police station by developing a beautiful island.