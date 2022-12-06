Karimnagar medical college to start from this academic year: Gangula

The Minister along with the Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy inspected the place allocated for the medical college in the seed processing unit near Kothapalli in the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and medical education director Dr Ramesh Reddy examing the land allocated for medical college near Kothapalli in the ouskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said the Karimnagar medical college woud start functioning from this academic year (2023-2024) with an intake of 100 MBBS students allotted. The Minister along with the Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy inspected the place allocated for the medical college in the seed processing unit near Kothapalli in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed that the government allocated 25 acres of land for the medical college in Kothapalli seed processing unit. Initially, classes would be run in temporary rooms and later, shift to permanent buildings after completion of construction. A 500 bedded hospital was also available in Karimnagar town. State government was giving top priority to the health sector. As part of it, a medical has been sanctioned to every district. Local people expressed doubts that Karimangar would not get the medical college since two private colleges were there in the town.

Clearing their doubts, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned a government medical college to Karimangar. Collector RV Karnan, Kothapalli municipal chairman Rudraraju, district hospital superintendent Ratnamala and others were present.