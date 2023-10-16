Karimnagar: Minister Gangula’s vehicle checked at Kodurupaka check-post

The Minister had participated in the Rajanna-Sircilla district BRS party office inauguration programme and was on his way towards Sircilla along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar when police and election officials checked his vehicle
Karimnagar: Election officials checked the vehicle of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar near Kodurupaka on Monday.
The Minister had participated in the Rajanna-Sircilla district BRS party office inauguration programme and was on his way towards Sircilla along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar when police and election officials checked his vehicle at Kodurupaka check-post.
Later, the Minister proceeded to Sircilla.