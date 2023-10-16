Monday, Oct 16, 2023
The Minister had participated in the Rajanna-Sircilla district BRS party office inauguration programme and was on his way towards Sircilla along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar when police and election officials checked his vehicle

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 16 October 23
Karimnagar: Minister Gangula’s vehicle checked at Kodurupaka check-post
Police checking BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar's vehicle at Kodurupaka checkpost on Monday.

Karimnagar: Election officials checked the vehicle of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar near Kodurupaka on Monday.

The Minister had participated in the Rajanna-Sircilla district BRS party office inauguration programme and was on his way towards Sircilla along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar when police and election officials checked his vehicle at Kodurupaka check-post.

Later, the Minister proceeded to Sircilla.

